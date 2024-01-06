BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 47.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 36,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 379.4% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.0% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 620,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,515,000 after buying an additional 115,865 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,341,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

