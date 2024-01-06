BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.7 %

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,751,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,033. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.75 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.69.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.