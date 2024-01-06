BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.
ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.7 %
ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,751,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,033. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.75 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.69.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
