BluePath Capital Management LLC Invests $199,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,628,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

