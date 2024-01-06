BluePath Capital Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ACLS traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.83. 638,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.66.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

