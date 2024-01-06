BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New $490,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $95.30. 3,206,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824,523. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.
Insider Activity at Philip Morris International
In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
