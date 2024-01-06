BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New $518,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,172. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

