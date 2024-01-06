BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,623 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,255. The company has a market capitalization of $243.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.55 and a 1-year high of $268.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,118,833 shares of company stock worth $271,293,321. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.