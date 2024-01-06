BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.05. The company had a trading volume of 601,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,728. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $120.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Management

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.