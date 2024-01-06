BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,118 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLO traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $129.00. 2,940,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,537. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

