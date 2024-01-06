BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $122.21. 2,718,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,981. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average is $105.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

