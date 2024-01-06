BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Two Point Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Eaton stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.86. The company had a trading volume of 973,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,174. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $241.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

