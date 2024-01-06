BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.0% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

LMT stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $456.50. 701,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $449.08 and its 200-day moving average is $444.96. The company has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

