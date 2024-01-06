B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Shares Down 1.1%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.91 and last traded at $28.00. 10,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 14,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 640 ($8.15) to GBX 645 ($8.21) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
