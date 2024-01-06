Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.22 and last traded at $46.22. 202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

Boiron Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45.

Boiron Company Profile

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary homeopathic medicines and homeopathic specialties; and other healthcare products include medical devices, invitro diagnostics, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and phytotherapy.

