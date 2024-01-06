Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Trading Up 7.3%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Free Report) was up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $30.16. Approximately 295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

