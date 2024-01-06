Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of Booking worth $98,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $222,919,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,465.84.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $11.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,408.14. 321,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,713. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,151.16 and a 1 year high of $3,580.62. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,234.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,061.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

