Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.790- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.4 million-$520.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.9 million. Boot Barn also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.79 EPS.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $59.21 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 107.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,787,000 after buying an additional 342,539 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 191.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after buying an additional 214,704 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 103.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after buying an additional 157,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 7,720.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 310.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 138,334 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

