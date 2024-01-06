Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.93 million. Boot Barn also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.790- EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.30.

BOOT opened at $71.41 on Friday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $59.21 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

