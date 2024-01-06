Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after buying an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,754,000 after buying an additional 146,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after buying an additional 4,892,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,834,000 after purchasing an additional 71,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.77. The company had a trading volume of 636,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,137. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 84.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.