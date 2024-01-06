BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after buying an additional 260,195,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,433 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 10,047.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,711,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.