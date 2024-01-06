Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $58.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

