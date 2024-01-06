Boyd Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,560 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.4% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IJR stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.