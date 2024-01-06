BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 618.10 ($7.87).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BP from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 525 ($6.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BP from GBX 650 ($8.28) to GBX 660 ($8.40) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($7.00) to GBX 625 ($7.96) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.73) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 80 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 468 ($5.96) per share, with a total value of £374.40 ($476.76). In other news, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 10,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($59,849.74). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 80 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 468 ($5.96) per share, with a total value of £374.40 ($476.76). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,844 shares of company stock worth $5,711,816. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

LON:BP opened at GBX 473.85 ($6.03) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 475.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 487.83. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 447.20 ($5.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,018.35%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

