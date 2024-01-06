Brady (NYSE:BRC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Brady stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. Brady has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $61.62.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 25.47%.

In other Brady news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Brady by 34.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 86.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 27.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

