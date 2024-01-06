Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Holdings Decreased by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lowered its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,614,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,000 shares during the quarter. BRF makes up approximately 7.7% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned about 1.53% of BRF worth $34,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in BRF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 511,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRFS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.59. 1,297,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,202. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRFS. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

