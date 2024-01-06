Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,620 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.9 %

Snowflake stock traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,122,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,326. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $202.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.85 and its 200-day moving average is $167.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,781 shares of company stock worth $105,583,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

