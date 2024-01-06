Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

VV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.02. 283,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.51 and its 200 day moving average is $204.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $219.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

