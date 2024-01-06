Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Busey Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,234. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $305.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

