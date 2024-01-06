Brighton Jones LLC Buys 11,063 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 34,197,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,589,016. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a PE ratio of -117.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

