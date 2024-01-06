Brighton Jones LLC Buys 12,027 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $17,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.13. 1,827,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,698. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $103.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

