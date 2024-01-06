Brighton Jones LLC Buys 19,731 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.07% of SoFi Technologies worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. 39,399,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,334,060. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,082,379.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.