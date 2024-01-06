Brighton Jones LLC Buys 53,643 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 53,643 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,646,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,005,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

