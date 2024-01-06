Brighton Jones LLC Buys 752 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,926. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.