Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.07% of GitLab worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GitLab by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 5.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 0.9% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 59,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 55.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GitLab stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,297. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $67.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. Mizuho raised their price objective on GitLab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,558.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,832,173 shares of company stock worth $109,628,916 over the last three months. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

