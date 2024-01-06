Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.12. The stock had a trading volume of 535,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,252. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.40 and its 200 day moving average is $217.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

