Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,377,000 after purchasing an additional 87,766 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,796,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,977,752. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.87 and a 200 day moving average of $184.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

