Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,138,000 after acquiring an additional 433,931 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

RSG stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $163.52. 686,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,584. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.