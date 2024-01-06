Brighton Jones LLC Has $13.76 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,634 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.37% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI remained flat at $28.22 during trading on Friday. 1,033,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,552. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

