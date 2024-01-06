Brighton Jones LLC Has $18.86 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.51% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $18,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.66. 594,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,018. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

