Brighton Jones LLC Has $21.36 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,003 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $21,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,968,000 after buying an additional 7,340,194 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,690,000 after buying an additional 7,214,274 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,907 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,163,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,775,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIC remained flat at $25.16 during trading hours on Friday. 1,097,310 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

