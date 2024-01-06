Brighton Jones LLC Has $6.86 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,771,000 after purchasing an additional 150,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,035,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,042,000 after purchasing an additional 69,950 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $60.51. 853,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.