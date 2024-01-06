Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,537,000 after buying an additional 614,310 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,661. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $305.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

