Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $10,878,343 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $656.01. 2,200,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $462.22 and a 52-week high of $681.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.67. The company has a market cap of $291.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

