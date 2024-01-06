Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 44,505 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,505 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,200,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,568,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,553,000 after acquiring an additional 46,943 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.07. 513,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,934. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

