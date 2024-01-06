Brighton Jones LLC Raises Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,650 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956,937 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,676,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,374,000 after buying an additional 171,380 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,213,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after buying an additional 224,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,061,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,578,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.59. 898,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,277. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

