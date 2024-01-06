Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,941. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

