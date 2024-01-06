Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,065 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.13. 9,962,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,643,899. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

