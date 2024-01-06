Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98.9% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 123.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 91.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.39. The stock had a trading volume of 964,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,135. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.80 and its 200-day moving average is $286.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

