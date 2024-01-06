Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,894 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.31% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,178,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,258,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after buying an additional 907,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $18,966,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFAE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,767. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.