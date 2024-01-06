Brighton Jones LLC Sells 2,357 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 170,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 113,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.44. 21,832,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,456,948. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

